Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus conducts training courses

Almost 360 young trade unionists from all over the country will receive answers to such issues as negotiation with the employer, resolving labor disputes peacefully, help the employee when the conflict has reached court. FTU organized courses in Logoisk District. 60 people will be trained there every weak. Activists from the banking sector and forestry gathered in Minsk Region for this.



FTU lawyers have represented the interests of employees in courts more than 140 times in 6 months of this year. Most decisions were made in favor of employees. About 40 people were reinstated at their jobs.



