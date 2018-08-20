French cyclist visiting sites of Normandie-Neman military glory arrives in Brest

The French cyclist visiting sites of places of military glory of the legendary air regiment Normandie-Neman arrived in Brest today. His expedition covers more than five thousand kilometers and seven countries. The air squadron consisted of French pilots and Soviet mechanics, and the glory of the courage of the regiment roared throughout the world. The squadron exists in France today. The start of the expedition was given in Le Bourget at the end of July. The traveler overcame most of the route. He has already visited the Brest Hero Fortress. Next on the route there will be Minsk, Kaluga, Tula, Yaroslavl, Moscow, Ivanovo.