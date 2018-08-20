3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
French cyclist visiting sites of Normandie-Neman military glory arrives in Brest
The French cyclist visiting sites of places of military glory of the legendary air regiment Normandie-Neman arrived in Brest today. His expedition covers more than five thousand kilometers and seven countries. The air squadron consisted of French pilots and Soviet mechanics, and the glory of the courage of the regiment roared throughout the world. The squadron exists in France today. The start of the expedition was given in Le Bourget at the end of July. The traveler overcame most of the route. He has already visited the Brest Hero Fortress. Next on the route there will be Minsk, Kaluga, Tula, Yaroslavl, Moscow, Ivanovo.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All