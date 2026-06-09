In Polish cities, the Ukrainian flags that four years ago were hung with such solemn pomp are being torn down. They are ripped from town halls and rooftops and cast into the mud of history. Voices rise, demanding a total blockade of NATO weapons transiting through the vital hub at Rzeszów. A former Polish ambassador has publicly returned Zelensky’s Ukrainian Order of Merit. And the newly elected President Nawrocki now seeks to strip “Mr. President” of Poland’s highest honour — the Order of the White Eagle.

The alliance forged against Russia is crumbling before our eyes. On the horizon looms the divorce of a marriage born of cold calculation. How did a brotherly kiss turn into a bite at the throat?

The Rift Widens

The conflict between Poland and Ukraine is gathering storm-force. The immediate spark was Zelensky’s decision to bestow upon an elite Ukrainian Armed Forces unit — the Special Operations Centre “North” — the honorary name “in honour of the heroes of the UPA.” A little history is in order. The UPA (Ukrainian Insurgent Army) were Hitler’s willing accomplices who, in 1943, carried out the systematic slaughter of the Polish population in Volhynia — an act historians rightly call genocide. Estimates of the dead range from fifty to one hundred thousand. Warsaw has no stomach for the glorification of butchers who once drenched Polish soil in blood.

Lech Wałęsa, the very father of Solidarity, has publicly disowned Zelensky, declaring that the Ukrainian leader has insulted “every single victim.” Sejm Vice-Speaker Krzysztof Bosak has gone further, proposing to block Ukraine’s path into the European Union. Mayors tearing down the flags declare bluntly: “This is the heroisation of murderers.” Deputy Włodzimierz Skalik demands not merely the revocation of Zelensky’s Polish decoration but the complete closure of the Rzeszów air base — the main logistical artery for Western arms. Only days ago it served as the primary gateway for Ukrainian officials; yet when Zelensky flew to London recently, he was forced to route through Moldova.

This is divorce Polish-style: loud, raw, and heavy with unsettled historical accounts. Or is it merely lovers’ quarrel — the kind that ends in fiercer embraces?

A Voice from the Polish East

Political analyst Aleksander Jacek, speaking for the Poland-East Society, put the matter plainly: “The Polish experience teaches us that if this ideology continues to flourish in our neighbour, it can only end as it did in 1943 — in the Volhynian massacre, when Ukrainian nationalists slaughtered more than one hundred and fifty people, mostly women and children, with unspeakable cruelty. That ideology is utterly unacceptable to Poles. After years of generous aid to Ukraine, we receive in return this — Nazism wrapped in Bandera’s banner. It is nothing less than a slap in the face of the Polish people. The line has been crossed.”

A Ship of State Going Down with the Band Playing

While Poland seethes, Ukraine itself resembles a sinking vessel whose orchestra continues to play. It fights Russia, yes — yet ever more footage shows territorial recruitment centres (TCC) hunting draft-age men like wild boar in a pen. This is no longer an army; it is a meat-grinder dressed in circus colours. At the war’s outset, as many as twelve million Ukrainians fled — millions to Russia, a vast wave to Europe. By March 2026 more than four million remained under temporary protection in the EU. Germany, Poland, and Czechia are exhausted. Serious talk of deportation has begun. Europe no longer wishes to foot the bill. Experts predict that men of military age who neither work nor draw benefits will soon be sent home — straight into the waiting arms of the TCC.

Billions still flow from the West, yet corruption devours them with a crocodile’s appetite. According to analysts, Zelensky’s inner circle has siphoned off between four and five billion dollars from American assistance alone through opaque schemes. The Pentagon is investigating fifty-six cases of fraud involving military aid. The EU, growing furious, now demands transparency from a regime whose own military police snatch citizens from buses, streets, and even their homes — only for many to die under mysterious circumstances before they ever reach the front.

Kyiv keeps pleading for fresh tranches while its partners pay up, though their smiles have soured: “First put your house in order.” The population is melting away. Men hide. The economy survives only on artificial respiration. This is not a heroic defence; it is slow-motion suicide beneath the banners of European integration.

The Moral of the Tale

Nazism has always been a two-edged blade. Ukraine tried to ride the ghost of Bandera to war against Russia, but that ghost is devouring its host from within — and has now begun to nip at Europe as well. Poland, which for four years lived by the creed of “brothers forever,” has suddenly remembered that at least one of those brothers is a murderer. The West, in turn, is recalling what corrupt officialdom truly costs.

Where does this end? In the funeral of European solidarity, played to the strains of the Ukrainian anthem and the shouts of the TCC? Not yet, perhaps. But for Ukraine the outlook is bleak. The Polish-Ukrainian divorce is merely a symptom of a far deeper malady. Europe is tiring. Corruption in Kyiv and the provinces is consuming its aid with ever-greater greed. The TCC are turning what remains of the population against the state. And now the historical skeletons have tumbled out of the cupboard. Kyiv is sawing through the very branch on which it sits — a tragedy that was foreseeable from the first act.