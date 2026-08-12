From the Cherry Festival to a Digital Atlas – the Vitebsk Region is Rebooting Tourism

The Vitebsk Region will develop its tourism industry: what has already been accomplished and what is to come

Creating a tourism brand, opening travel information centers, and engaging in dialogue with local investors

Realizing the tourism potential is one of the priorities of the Belarus 2030 Socioeconomic Development Program. The industry must significantly increase its contribution to the Belarusian economy. Convenient logistics and navigation, modern infrastructure, and a diverse tourism product are key. The sector must undergo a major transformation, including digitalization. How are these challenges being addressed in the Vitebsk Region: what has been accomplished and what is to come?

Creating a comfortable navigation environment

Svetlana Tsuran, Acting Director of the Vitebsk Region Tourist Information Center:

"Thematic group excursions have been developed to suit every taste. You can create your own itinerary. We can help with that."

Sample the delicacies at the Cherry Festival in Glubokoye, enjoy the beauty of the "Two Rivers" in Dokshitsy, stroll through the ancient streets of Polotsk, and be sure to visit the young city of Novopolotsk. The Vitebsk Region Tourist Information Center offers a variety of travel options.

Our specialists are here to help you choose from popular destinations or create a customized itinerary.

Elena Borzdyko, First Deputy Chairperson of the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee's Economy Committee:

"The main goal is to create a unique tourism product that will keep tourists in our region for at least four days. On average, tourists stay for two days."

Similar tourist information centers will open in all districts of the Vitebsk Region. Not only should relaxation be comfortable, but navigation should also be. A well-planned itinerary is essential. After all, tourists want not only to learn about the rich history but also to visit cafes, restaurants, and take home souvenirs. To become a center of attraction, the region is committed to comprehensive efforts.

Alexander Borisevich, Director of the Polotsk District Tourist Information Center:

"We are united by a common goal—to create a high-quality, engaging product. New excursion sites, new features, and routes are being added, and the infrastructure is being improved."

Comfort and Unity with Nature

The concept of a secluded getaway in nature, but with maximum comfort. Nestled among the pine trees, on the shores of Lake Suya, are forest lodges offering breakfast, half-board, and full-board. This format is gaining popularity among Belarusians and foreign guests. A new project for family vacations is next.

Sergey Supranovich, Managing Partner of a Country Hotel:

"The goal is to create a truly modern experience, where you can not only fish and grill meat, but also enjoy a spa. We call it a spa. All this creates the conditions for people to come to us even in bad weather."

Natalia Maslenikova, Deputy Head of the Economics Department of the Polotsk District Executive Committee:

"The Polotsk District Executive Committee has formed a pool of land plots to be allocated to investors for the construction of tourism facilities. Six investment projects are already being implemented in the district as part of the "Tourism Potential" initiative. Three tourist complexes will be built, two hotels will be opened, and the rooms of an existing hotel will be modernized."

A Recognizable Image of the Northern Region

Creating a high-quality tourism product, promoting it in domestic and international markets, and modernizing infrastructure are challenges that will need to be addressed in the coming years. Belarusian hospitality must be showcased in a modern way. Among the new developments in the Vitebsk Region is its own tourism brand. A traveling bear is ready to welcome tourists and enhance the region's image.

Digital Transformation

To help everyone choose a trip that suits their family's needs, the "Tourist Atlas of the Vitebsk Region" app is being developed. The interactive platform will bring together the entire potential of the northern region on a single platform. The menu will feature specific vacation options and route highlights.

The digital atlas will also be useful for investors. Tourism is also a significant impetus for regional development. Collaboration between businesses and local authorities is crucial here to move quickly from concept to implementation.