Frunzensky district of Minsk and Chinese city Jilin sign twinning agreement
Frunzensky district of the capital and Chinese city Jilin have signed today an agreement on twinning relations. These days a delegation from East Asia is visiting Minsk. Cooperation is planned to be implemented in different directions: economy, education, tourism. An active exchange of experience is already taking place between the Minsk Gymnasium No. 33 and the Jilin City School.
Pupils here study the Chinese and Russian languages. In addition, joint construction projects are planned. Today the guests will visit the industrial park Great Stone.
The cooperation agreement between Frunzensky district and the north-eastern province were signed last year.
