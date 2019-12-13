Zyuganov: Another attempt to destabilize Belarus government fails against expectations of Europe and United States

The situation on the eastern borders of the European Union is a planned operation of the collective West. Another attempt to destabilize the government in Belarus fails against the expectations of Europe and the U.S. This was stated by the Chairman of the CPRF Central Committee Gennady Zyuganov on November 17.



"We are being attacked and threatened from all sides," said Gennady Zyuganov. – “What is happening on the border between Belarus and Poland is a special operation, run by the West and NATO. It was successful in Ukraine, but it failed in Belarus. The united Europe groans. After all, Lukashenko, with his character and will, together with the Belarusian security forces proved to be stronger than the entire European Union and NATO.



