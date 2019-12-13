3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Minsk traffic police activates raids on violations of rules for stopping and parking of vehicles
In the coming days, motorists who park their cars in the wrong place, may not find them where they left them. The traffic police of the capital activate raids on violations of the rules of stopping and parking. Violators will be given verbal warnings. In case of a repeated violation, the car will be forcibly evacuated to the parking lot. Special attention will be paid to sites near large shopping malls and areas at pedestrian crossings. The penalty for incorrect parking is 27 rubles.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All