Minsk traffic police control road safety during heat
The thermometers read about 30 degrees Celsius. The heat puts road users to the test: drivers and pedestrians have reduced reaction time. The road surface deforms because of the high temperature. Together, these circumstances may provoke a traffic accident. The traffic police remind that one should be as attentive as possible on the roads. So, inspectors check not only the availability of driving license, but also the preparation of vehicles for the heat test.
In hot weather, the traffic police recommend not to sit in the heated interior. It is necessary to air it by opening the windows and doors, let the air conditioner work, and only then go out on the road. In addition, you must check the presence of necessary medicines in the first aid kit, fire extinguisher, and take water with you.
As a support against the heat, the traffic policemen hand out drinking water to the drivers. Such refreshing actions of safety on the roads will be held until the end of summer.
