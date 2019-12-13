3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Gaidukevich: Wake up, Poles, French, Germans, Austrians - you are being dragged into war!
Oleg Gaidukevich, deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:
"Lukashenko is right. The attack on Belarus is the third world war. Wake up, Poles, it is not Belarus that is being dragged into war, it is you that are being dragged into war. Wake up, French, Germans, Austrians - today you are being dragged into war. Americans dream that all of Europe would burn, so that there would be no peace today. Wake up, Americans - you think that it won't come to you. But if there is an attempt to attack Belarus, if all of Europe gets involved, it will come to you.”
Today Lukashenko speaks honestly and openly about the scenario that was written for Europe and the world.
"Belarus is saving Europe from war. If you attack us, if there are provocations, we have something to respond with. This is true. Belarus has never been on its knees, and will never be on its knees,” said Oleg Gaidukevich.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All