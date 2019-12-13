PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Gala concert "Our memory is stronger than time" - bright and touching final of the Independence Day festivities in Minsk

The Independence Day in the capital was crowned by a gala-concert "Our memory is stronger than time" near the obelisk "Minsk Hero-City". It was bright, beautiful and touching.

