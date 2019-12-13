Guaranteed employment, financial aid and more - how else does the state support young professionals?

Guarantees, which the state provides for young professionals, later allow increasing the retention of personnel in the field, informed the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. One of the most important guarantees is the employment at the first job, which corresponds to the received specialty. Such an employee is protected for two years. During this time, the employer has no right to dismiss the specialist for non-compliance with the position or assign a probationary period. Another guarantee from the state is a rest period of 31 days after receiving the diploma, as well as financial support.



Additional support from the state is provided for young specialists in the field of agriculture, as well as those who are sent to work in the territory of radioactive contamination.



