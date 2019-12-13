Gasparyan: By its sound and correct behavior, Belarus did not allow speculating on human rights

According to the ECHR decision, Poland can't expel anywhere those migrants who have already come to them. The position of Belarus, in my opinion, is extremely simple. It is based on the current moral foundations of the European society. It is not fault of Belarus that the moral foundations of the European society may be changed like gloves in the autumn-winter period. By its sensible and correct conduct Belarus did not allow speculations on human rights. Lukashenko's statement, made in an interview with Kiselev about nuclear weapons, was like a knockout. Belarus itself is not a sparrow either, it has serious armed force, it is a member of the CSTO.

Armen Gasparyan, journalist, historian, writer Russia