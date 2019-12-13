3.42 RUB
Gasparyan: By its sound and correct behavior, Belarus did not allow speculating on human rights
The migration crisis, as the Western players and defenders of the European Union planned, was supposed to be a reason to criticize Belarus. However, the human attitude of the Belarusian authorities to refugees and absolute ignorance of all provocations were definitely not part of the plans of overseas thinkers.
According to the ECHR decision, Poland can't expel anywhere those migrants who have already come to them. The position of Belarus, in my opinion, is extremely simple. It is based on the current moral foundations of the European society. It is not fault of Belarus that the moral foundations of the European society may be changed like gloves in the autumn-winter period. By its sensible and correct conduct Belarus did not allow speculations on human rights. Lukashenko's statement, made in an interview with Kiselev about nuclear weapons, was like a knockout. Belarus itself is not a sparrow either, it has serious armed force, it is a member of the CSTO.
