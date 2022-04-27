Gaidukevich: European politicians have been struggling with our history for decades

The deputies were also not immune to the resonant events of recent weeks. We are talking about the decision of the European Union to demolish monuments to Soviet soldiers-liberators on the eve of May 9.



Oleg Gaidukevich, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:



“It's strange, but there's nothing surprising about it. Our history has been fought against for decades. It did not begin today, it began when the USSR did not collapse. And after the collapse, millions of dollars was invested in it: in new history textbooks, in new books, in the traitors who transformed it. This is an information-historical war, because if history is taken away from us, if memory is taken away, we will stop believing in ourselves and being proud of what our grandfathers and great-grandfathers did. When we stop being proud of what they did, there is no future for the country. What is this being done for? So that young people did not believe in anything and that we did not go forward. So we must fight this hard.”



