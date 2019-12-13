3.42 RUB
Gaidukevich: New Constitution of Belarus takes into account modern realities
The new Constitution of Belarus is a document that takes into account modern realities. This was stated by Deputy of the House of Representatives Oleg Gaidukevich during a meeting with the team of Gomel Chemical Plant. In addition to changes and additions to the Constitution, they discussed the prospects of the plant's development. Gomel Chemical Plant is one of the top ones in the region. By the way, a business plan till 2030 has already been developed.
We are planning to increase the production output. By the way we plan to increase the output of fertilizers to increase to 1 million 220 thousand by 2030.
However, the company's success is impossible without stability in society. It is guaranteed by the new draft of the Basic Law of Belarus. Oleg Gaidukevich noted the high activity of citizens in discussing the Constitution and assured that no proposal will be left without attention.
