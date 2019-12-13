Gaidukevich: New Constitution of Belarus takes into account modern realities

The new Constitution of Belarus is a document that takes into account modern realities. This was stated by Deputy of the House of Representatives Oleg Gaidukevich during a meeting with the team of Gomel Chemical Plant. In addition to changes and additions to the Constitution, they discussed the prospects of the plant's development. Gomel Chemical Plant is one of the top ones in the region. By the way, a business plan till 2030 has already been developed.