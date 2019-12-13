Oleg Gaidukevich speaks about possible repercussions of Pelosi's notorious visit to Taiwan

This is a very dangerous situation for the region and for the world, because these are nuclear powers. And nothing good can come of this. This shows not only the U.S. attempt to provoke China, it shows the disorder and vacillation within the American elite - there is no unity, a huge number of internal blunders, which they are trying to compensate for with external factor. This includes Ukraine, Kosovo, and Taiwan. This demarche puts the U.S. and China on a new relationship plane – no turning back. Any provocation and war will burst out. This is dangerous, scary, these are two nuclear powers.

Oleg Gaidukevich, member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus