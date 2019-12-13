3.42 RUB
Oleg Gaidukevich speaks about possible repercussions of Pelosi's notorious visit to Taiwan
The notorious visit is over. Nancy Pelosi has left Taiwan. The consequences of this visit will have to be dealt with for a long time to come. Beijing has already announced large-scale exercises and imposed restrictions on trade with Taiwan. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that it considers the island to be its integral part, and the visit of an American politician violates the One-China principle and stokes the separatist sentiments of Taipei. Deputy Oleg Gaidukevich discussed the possible consequences of the scandal on the air of the Belarusian Radio.
This is a very dangerous situation for the region and for the world, because these are nuclear powers. And nothing good can come of this. This shows not only the U.S. attempt to provoke China, it shows the disorder and vacillation within the American elite - there is no unity, a huge number of internal blunders, which they are trying to compensate for with external factor. This includes Ukraine, Kosovo, and Taiwan. This demarche puts the U.S. and China on a new relationship plane – no turning back. Any provocation and war will burst out. This is dangerous, scary, these are two nuclear powers.
The situation is aggravated by the US decision to conduct exercises together with Indonesia near the island of Sumatra. They are attended by the Australian and Singaporean military, as well as military personnel from Japan.
