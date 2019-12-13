3.41 RUB
Gaidukevich: By adopting this bill, we save Europe from war
On the first day of work after the opening of the session, the House of Representatives supported the bill suspending the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe with respect to Poland and the Czech Republic.
This is the country's response to Western aggression and the same decisions. Thus, the treaty was suspended by official Prague back in 2022 and Warsaw in March 2023. The deputies believe that the bill should be seen solely as a document aimed at peace and as a guarantor of our security and interests. At the same time, it in no way concerns ordinary Poles and Czechs, who would like to preserve good-neighborly relations.
Oleg Gaidukevich, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:
We don't want war. We are doing everything for peace. The President has said many times that we don't need war, we don't need foreign lands, we will never attack anyone. In order not to be attacked, we need to become stronger than we are now. Therefore, by passing this bill, we are saving Europe from war. So that the hosts of Europe could see: we can't unleash hostilities, but Belarus will respond very strongly and make decisions on the centers of decision-making.
This session of the House of Representatives will pay more attention to the issues of strengthening national security, as well as to finalizing bills in accordance with the updated Constitution.
