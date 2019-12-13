"Everyone realizes that today Ukraine can't decide anything on its own. That's why the President has said more than once that the war can be stopped in a day. The Ukrainian leadership does not make decisions. It is completely dependent on Western aid. Today, as long as the Western aid stops, Ukraine is gone both economically and politically. All Western weapons is sent to Ukraine today. All NATO countries are actively fighting against Russia. Therefore, there is talk about Russia's confrontation with the entire NATO bloc. And this is true. And the stakes are growing every day," said Oleg Gaidukevich. - The head of state said at a meeting with the President of Russia that it's necessary to inform the Western public, so that they knew the truth, where the NATO leadership is actually pushing the whole world, what game it's playing and how it may end for all mankind.