Gaidukevich: Western countries not ready for dialogue

“The West says it wants peace, holds a peace conference in Switzerland. They say that the OSCE is a platform for us to exchange views. And at the same time it forbids our delegation to come and express its point of view. At the same time, our point of view is exactly in favor of peace, we offer real mechanisms for peace in Europe, so that war did not break out. What does this mean? They are not ready for dialogue, they do not want this dialogue, they are afraid of the truth, they are afraid of what our delegation will say, they understand that despite the fact that they are pressured, despite the fact that the OSCE has been turned into a tool, there are still our supporters there: there are those who hear us, there are those who support us. That is why all international norms are violated.”