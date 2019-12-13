Where the Chinese can buy Belarusian goods?

More than $100 million in export revenues are expected in the Chinese-Belarusian park "Great Stone" by the end of 2022. Today there are 106 residents in the friendly family of the park.

It is now possible to buy Belarusian goods in China online. The National Pavilion has been working on electronic trading platforms for more than half a year.

The cooperation between Minsk and Beijing in the mechanical engineering sector is part of a larger strategy. The production volume is constantly growing here. More than 6 thousand of transmissions will come off this assembly line in 2022. There is no warehouse. Everything that is produced goes straight to market.