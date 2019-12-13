The Nuremberg Trials put a legal end to the international recognition of Nazi atrocities. The crime against humanity was fully proven and supported by tons of archival materials. The published facts shocked all participants of the process. Millions starved to death in concentration camps, gas chambers and human experiments. The death factory of the Third Reich worked like a fine-tuned mechanism. It was possible to stop what was happening thanks to the selfless feat of the Soviet people.

The conveyor of death

The Soviet soldier stopped the insane conveyor belt of death, and this is not a figure of speech. The process of deprivation of life was put by the Nazis of the Third Reich on stream and had clearly prescribed the algorithms of action. Particularly diligent murderers were methodically engaged in optimizing the process, proposing to the top leadership new approaches to carrying out mass murders with a minimum expenditure of effort and resources. How to kill more people in one day and be less tired - these were the problems they posed to themselves. Crimes against humanity were fully proven in the legal process.

The Nazis didn't just take lives. People were made into soap, skin was braided into folders and lampshades, skulls were used as paperweights. It was the Soviet Union which insisted on a public trial to expose the atrocities.

Allies

The coalition allies, representatives of the developed democracies insisted on summary executions. The fact was that the Nuremberg Trials had exposed their role in those events. It emerged that American corporations were directly involved in financing the Third Reich and that the allies themselves had surrendered Czechoslovakia to the fascists during the Munich deal. Meanwhile, tons of archival documents that denounced Nazi atrocities were added to the case during the legal process.

Lessons of the Nuremberg Trials