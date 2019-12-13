Full-size crossover Geely KX11 to appear on Belarusian market soon

The flagship model of the Chinese brand Geely, a full-size crossover KX11, will soon appear in the Belarusian and Russian markets. This was told by the General Director of BELGEE Gennady Svidersky on the air of the program Time to Midnight.



"There is an agreement with the company Geely: when some new products appear, we will show them in the Belarusian and Russian markets. Tugella is a well-known model. And there is also a full-size crossover KX11 (Monjaro), also an expected model. I think it will appear in the markets of Russia and Belarus next year," announced Gennady Svidersky.



