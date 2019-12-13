General Prosecutor's Office initiates adoption of additional measures to stabilize situation in Belarus

The Prosecutor General's Office initiates additional measures to stabilize the situation in the country. According to the head of the department, Andrei Shved, all the responsible persons will be punished sooner or later. Not a single blogger, not a single person who committed a crime on the Internet, will escape responsibility. A tactic and strategy of action is being developed by the law enforcement unit, other competent authorities and organizations to implement the instructions of the head of state and ensure law and order in the country.