3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
General Director of Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization reports success
Creation of double safety cushion - this is what the Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization does. For almost 15 years it has been reliably protecting its clients from the major risks. And even the pandemic year was successful, many planned indicators were exceeded.
Exports deserve special attention. And it's not just Russia or Europe. Today our partners include both our immediate neighbors and the countries of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East, and South Asia. The Director General of the Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization dwelled on successes in the pre-jubilee interview.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All