General Director of Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization reports success

Creation of double safety cushion - this is what the Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization does. For almost 15 years it has been reliably protecting its clients from the major risks. And even the pandemic year was successful, many planned indicators were exceeded.

Exports deserve special attention. And it's not just Russia or Europe. Today our partners include both our immediate neighbors and the countries of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East, and South Asia. The Director General of the Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization dwelled on successes in the pre-jubilee interview.