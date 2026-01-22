Gennady Lepeshko explained why Zoomers and the elderly are more susceptible the influence of AI

It used to seem that only older people, who hadn't encountered it before, could believe in content generated by artificial intelligence.

There are indeed many videos in the media where grandmas are shown, for example, Jesus Christ walking on water, and she believes it to be true, or where they show large vegetables and fruits of unusual sizes, and pensioners are amazed at how such a bountiful harvest could be grown.

The term "Zoomer revolution" is now becoming commonplace. This is when young people, exposed to artificial intelligence and informational blocks designed to create desired ideological paradigms, take to the streets and overthrow the government. And in computer game chats, they teach government officials how to govern the country, despite none of them having any experience. Gennady Lepeshko, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, discussed in a "Topical Interview" whether it is possible to somehow monitor and prevent the implementation of such plans in Belarus today, within the Union State.

The interviewee agreed with the assertion that most Zoomers spend their time online, where there is a wealth of fake information, including some created with the help of artificial intelligence. "They believe this because they spend a lot of time online, and they're even trying to convince their neighbors of this. Therefore, it's now necessary to control the so-called zoomers who create communities and chats around themselves designed to carry out a revolution. Law enforcement agencies and the Belarusian Ministry of Information are actively engaged in this. Cooperation in this area is also taking place with the Russian Federation, a strategic partner with greater experience in this area," the interview guest noted.

Russia, among other things, is sharing a list of extremist resources and individuals already designated as extremists. All this is being done to prevent citizens under criminal prosecution from moving freely within the territory of the Union State.

The deputy acknowledged the problem: such information must be transmitted through top-secret channels, but it must not be lost or exposed to cyberattacks and espionage. "Incidentally, Belarus has adopted a 'Law on the Protection of Personal Data,' which prohibits the posting of information about others rather than about oneself. The state is doing everything possible to protect citizens, even from fraud that can happen at the snap of a finger," he recalled.