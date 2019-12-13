Genocide of Belarusian people: Osveya tragedy went down in history as one of the most horrible in the years of the Great Patriotic War

Bitter and tragic pages in the history of Belarus. 81 years ago, on March 30, 194, an order was signed to end the operation "Winterzauber" on the territory of our country. The poetic name "Winter Magic" turned out to be genocide of the Belarusian people. It went down in the history of the Great Patriotic War under the name of the Osveya tragedy.

The purpose of the operation was to destroy everything in its path. The occupants were going to create a dead zone without inhabitants and settlements.

More than 430 villages and hamlets were destroyed. From 12 to 15 thousand people were burned and killed, according to different calculations. About seven thousand were taken to concentration camps. The enemy knew no mercy.