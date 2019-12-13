Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus reminds that summer vacations are a high-injury period

With the onset of hot days, there has been an increase in accidents associated with young children falling out of the windows of multi-storey buildings. This includes cases when children fall through mosquito nets. As a result, children received severe craniocerebral injuries, limb fractures, damage of internal organs, there were also recorded cases of fatal outcomes. Dear parents, in connection with the onset of hot weather, exclude bathing children, as well as their approach to the water bodies without adults. Do not allow toddlers stay near open windows and window sills.

Dmitri Brylev, spokesperson for the General Prosecutor's Office of Belarus