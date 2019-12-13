3.42 RUB
Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus reminds that summer vacations are a high-injury period
Adults mustensure the safety of children. The General Prosecutor's Office reminds that summer vacations are the most hazardous period. The situation with the security of minors on the waters is not easy. 17 children have already drowned this year, 8 of them during the last three weeks. The main reasons for accidents are poor knowledge of wetiquette, lack of adult supervision, improper organization of recreation during the vacations, lack of compliance with safety precautions.
With the onset of hot days, there has been an increase in accidents associated with young children falling out of the windows of multi-storey buildings. This includes cases when children fall through mosquito nets. As a result, children received severe craniocerebral injuries, limb fractures, damage of internal organs, there were also recorded cases of fatal outcomes. Dear parents, in connection with the onset of hot weather, exclude bathing children, as well as their approach to the water bodies without adults. Do not allow toddlers stay near open windows and window sills.
