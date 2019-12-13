Prosecutor General's Office: Every fact of abuse of power by law enforcement officers to be checked

Each case of power abuse by law enforcement officers will be checked. This was reported today by the Prosecutor General's Office. The department receives numerous applications demanding to initiate criminal cases on power abuse by the police. These files are sent to the Investigation Committee. The bodies of the Prosecutor's Office, in accordance with their competence, will ensure supervision over the legality of resolving these appeals. People who cannot establish the whereabouts of their relatives and friends after the mass actions that took place last week also address to the Prosecutor General's Office. The department, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, carried out work to release citizens detained in the course of proceedings in cases of the administrative offenses for participating in the unauthorized mass events. As noted in the Prosecutor General's Office, almost all of these persons have now been released. The supervisory authority provided a list of citizens serving an administrative arrest. The information will be updated and supplemented.