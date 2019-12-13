General Prosecutor's Office to make thorough inspection of Health Ministry system by order of President

The President discussed the issues related to the Ministry of Health including the inadmissibility of corruption, elimination of mediators, the situation with Covids and medications on April 18.



Alexander Lukashenko met with the head of the health care department, chairman of the KGB and Prosecutor General. They talked about corruption in the medical sphere. The agenda included the case of the orthopedists who were detained on suspicion of committing a number of crimes.







About the situation in the Belarusian health care system

By order of the President, the Prosecutor General's Office will carry out a thorough inspection in the system of the Ministry of Health. In the meantime, the minister appealed to the President with a request to approach individually to the decision of the fate of the detained doctors, to change the measure of restraint for the specialists. As it became clear after this conversation, it is possible to count on it, but on condition of admission of guilt, compensation of damages in multiple proportions and determination by the head of department, where physicians can work according to their qualification.