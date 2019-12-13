Prosecutor General's Office: War crimes have no statute of limitations

Investigations of the criminal case on the genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War revealed new facts. Today it became known that the investigative group of the Prosecutor General's Office sent a request to Latvia regarding the provision of legal assistance in relation to 22 living men who now live in the country.

According to archival documents and testimonies of witnesses, the actions of the Latvian punishers were particularly cruel. In the course of the investigation, it is necessary to find out the role of each of these legionnaires in the destruction of the civilian population. It is known that about 400 former Latvian SS legionnaires live in a number of European and American countries. The Prosecutor General's Office reminded that war crimes had no statute of limitations, the inevitability of responsibility must be ensured.