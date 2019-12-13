3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
General Prosecutor's Office proposes to revise rules for use of drones
Rules for the use of drones will be revised. The General Prosecutor's Office made the corresponding proposal. According to Prosecutor General Andrei Shved, it will better ensure public safety. Back in August 2018, a dangerous approach of a drone to Belavia airline aircraft was recorded over the territory of Zaslavl Reservoir in the Minsk Region at an altitude of about 900 meters during landing approach. Its operator has never been identified. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, last year and this year there were numerous cases of illegal use of drones, and in September this year there was an act of terrorism using a copter.
