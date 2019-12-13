3.43 RUB
Prosecutor General of Belarus: Number of cybercrimes rises by almost 25%
Last year, the number of cybercrimes increased by almost a quarter, while every fifth one was committed using information and communication technologies. This was reported by Prosecutor General of Belarus during the 22nd meeting of prosecutors of the SCO member states in Bishkek. At the meeting, the heads of supervisory agencies considered the role of prosecutors' offices in the era of digitalization and responses to modern challenges.
Andrei Shved, Prosecutor General of Belarus:
The Republic of Belarus, as well as other members of the SCO club, aims to do everything possible to ensure that international law, which has been trampled on by a number of countries in recent years, triumphs, that indeed human rights are not a slogan but an effective means of protecting rights, that the sovereignty of states is respected. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is this structure, which, according to the Belarusian side, is a kind of a benchmark for a just world.
Andrei Shved also touched upon the initiatives of the Prosecutor General's Office to adjust the legislation on countering extremism, including the information environment.
