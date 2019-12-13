CSTO Secretary General confident in soon resolution of all disputed border issues between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov is confident in the soon resolution of all disputed border issues between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. He said this to journalists after the summit in Minsk, BELTA reports.

"We had to deal with this issue very seriously during the current year too. But an important and positive factor for the region as a whole is the tangible progress in the settlement of the border issue between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The leaders of the two states declared that the political and diplomatic means of resolving this issue has no alternatives, and the governmental commissions have been established. They meet on a regular basis and solve the problems of disputed sections of the border," the secretary general said.