Geologists Promise to Have Explored 60% of Belarus's Territory by 2030

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Belarus is beginning to truly explore its geological wealth. Currently, 42% of the subsoil has been explored, but by the end of the five-year plan, geologists promise to have explored 60% of the territory.

The secret lies in new technologies. They will help them "peer" deeper. The main goal is hydrocarbons; they plan to accumulate approximately 2 million tons by 2030. At the same time, they are also developing deposits for the construction industry: sand, gravel, and clay.

Ekaterina Khilkevich, Senior Lecturer in the Faculty of Geography and Geoinformatics at the Belarusian State University:

"Our students actively participate in international conferences, various tournaments, and internships, including outside of Belarus. Our department also hosts international conferences; the most recent one was devoted to the study of quaternary deposits. Representatives from various countries, primarily from Belarus and Russia, participated."

Geologists have high hopes for the Grodno and Shchuchin districts, where, according to estimates, new deposits may be found.