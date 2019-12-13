3.42 RUB
Herdt: Planned reforms and the way they are carried out show political maturity of state
The basis of the Constitution is the balance of all branches of power and the system of checks and balances. The political system is built in such a way that each branch is balanced and has leverage over the other, if the latter finds itself in violation of the Constitution and the law.
The toughening of requirements for the applicants for the presidential post and the ban on the external financing of elections close the possibility to enter the power legally to the politicians who pursue the aims being far from the interests of our state.
This opinion was voiced by Waldemar Herdt, a Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany party, to our TV channel.
The evolutionary process is always the right one. These reforms that are going to take place and the way they will be carried out show the political maturity of the state.Everybody understands that there has always been influence from abroad, on the election processes and it must be limited. In this way we want to see that the will of the Belarusian people itself will be expressed in the electoral process, and for that I consider it legitimate and legal to limit the influence of any positive or negative foreign movements on this electoral process. Look how the United States is zealous about supposedly interfering in the pre-election, election process. So far, there are still the alleged Russian hackers somewhere, doing something and so on, although no one has been able to prove it. But the very fear that there might be some shift in the electoral process or the outcome of the election might not actually be what the people would have made it without interference is a legitimate fear of any state. I think it's quite democratic and right, because democracy is the power of the people, the power of the people who live in the particular territory.
