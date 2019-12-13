Herdt: Planned reforms and the way they are carried out show political maturity of state

The evolutionary process is always the right one. These reforms that are going to take place and the way they will be carried out show the political maturity of the state.Everybody understands that there has always been influence from abroad, on the election processes and it must be limited. In this way we want to see that the will of the Belarusian people itself will be expressed in the electoral process, and for that I consider it legitimate and legal to limit the influence of any positive or negative foreign movements on this electoral process. Look how the United States is zealous about supposedly interfering in the pre-election, election process. So far, there are still the alleged Russian hackers somewhere, doing something and so on, although no one has been able to prove it. But the very fear that there might be some shift in the electoral process or the outcome of the election might not actually be what the people would have made it without interference is a legitimate fear of any state. I think it's quite democratic and right, because democracy is the power of the people, the power of the people who live in the particular territory.