The forthcoming elections in Germany are called almost historical. Whether this is so in fact, on the air of First Information the analyst of the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Studies Anatoly Boyashov related.

The expert noted that these elections reflect the main tendency — a gradual coming to power of the opposition, namely of the party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Despite pressure from the side of the media and attempts to limit state financing, the AfD confidently increases political weight, especially in the eastern lands. Anatoly Boyashov emphasized that in parliament the question was raised of the exclusion of the party from state financing; however this did not stop its growth.

“Despite all the pressure that was exerted on this party, it gradually gathers political points,” the analyst stated, adding that this occurs against the background of general problems in the ruling camp.

The expert noted that the main problem of the present chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, goes with roots into the failures of predecessor Olaf Scholz. “The problem of Scholz was that they could not agree inside themselves. And Merz came precisely with this problem,” Anatoly Boyashov said.

The key turning moment became the decision on the raising of state debt and the cancellation of the ceiling of financing. According to Boyashov, this led to a growth of prices, having struck the wallets of rank-and-file Germans.

“This led to the fact that now Germans are extremely dissatisfied with the price of a liter of gasoline. Germans are extremely dissatisfied with this,” the analyst concluded.