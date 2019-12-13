German economy is in tatters because of the short-sighted German policy, and mainly the trust in the White House. Such an opinion was shared by the deputy of the Bundestag of the 19th convocation Waldemar Herdt.



According to him, the United States have long been trying to weaken Europe, and the government is following their lead.



Waldemar Herdt, member of the 19th Bundestag (Germany):



“The authorities are unable to change their doctrine now because it has been imposed on them from across the ocean. They obeyed it and step by step walked away from their own sovereign decisions. And today they are practically incapable of making sovereign decisions.”



The deputy suggests that a resignation of the government and new elections, which might include candidates not agreed to by Washington would be able to change the situation. "If we can get such people in power, there is a chance that Nord Stream will be restored. There is a chance that relations with Russia will also be restored, and then everything can go back to normal - gas will be available at a reasonable price, and businesses can work again," explained Waldemar Herdt. - We are hindered not by natural disasters, but by the political system, which is aimed at destroying Russia, but in fact we are destroying our own economy.”



