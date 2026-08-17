Germany is expected to lose $25 billion in GDP as anomalous heat takes its toll on the country’s economy.

European farmers are already enduring difficult times. On top of expensive energy and fertilizers, an abnormally hot summer has brought drought, fires, and the shallowing of rivers.

Climate conditions have inflicted serious damage not only on agriculture but on industry as well. The Rhine is a major transport and logistics artery, yet its reduced water levels mean vessels can no longer carry the same tonnage as last year. Ships are loading 20-30 percent less cargo, which is driving up the cost of goods.

“That is, one vessel now transports not the previous volume but 20-30 percent less,” explained Irina Novikova, head of the Department of Management, Business Technologies and Sustainable Development at the Belarusian State Technological University, in an interview.

The Rhine carries not only agricultural products but also ore and coal. The extreme heat has caused losses in heavy industry and led to shortages of agricultural machinery.

Deutsche Welle had forecast a shortfall of 0.3 percent of Germany’s gross domestic product. A German institute of world economics recalculated the figures and arrived at 0.5 percent of GDP.

Germany’s GDP exceeds $5 trillion, so a 0.5 percent loss equals roughly $25 billion. “That is a fairly substantial figure, especially considering expensive gas and oil plus a poor harvest,” Novikova concluded. “I do not think the German economy will have a cheerful 2027.”