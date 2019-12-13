Germenchuk: Belarus has very high level of personnel and scientific support in issues of radiation and nuclear safety

By European standards, Belarus has a very high level of personnel and scientific support in matters of radiation and nuclear safety. This was stated by Maria Germenchuk, deputy director for scientific work of the Sakharov International State Ecological Institute.

Belarusian nuclear power appeared back in the 60s of the last century. We established the Institute of Nuclear Energy, where scientific research was conducted, there was a justification for the creation of the Belarusian thermal-electric nuclear power plant, which was to be located near Minsk, said the expert.

"For various reasons, primarily economic, the project was not realized, but we still have the groundwork, specialists, scientific understanding," said Maria Germenchuk.

The next stage, according to her, is the Chernobyl tragedy. "During Chernobyl we gained experience that allows us to treat very critically, very responsibly the potential sources of nuclear threats and risks, which are near our border and in the territory of Belarus," she emphasized.