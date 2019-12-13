Heroic act of Roman Kogodovsky amazes whole country. President receives Roman with his mother

The whole country was really worried about the life and health of this guy. 12-year-old Roman Kogodovsky carried his 1,5-year-old brother out of the burning house at the end of April. The guy received burns of 50% of the body. The doctors fought for his life for more than 100 days, Roma underwent 22 operations. This story touched every Belarusian. People wrote down words of support for the young hero and his parents. Roma was finally discharged from the hospital and the Head of State invited the guy to visit him at the Palace of Independence. Alexander Lukashenko presented Roman with the Order "For Personal Courage" and also awarded a team of doctors.

Roma's mom did not leave the ward of the young boy. Her son spent 3,5 months in intensive care. He was constantly receiving blood transfusions, surgical interventions.

The news that Roma's condition had stabilized after being hospitalized was awaited by the whole country. Doctors fought for his life for103 days. The Belarusians supported the family, allocated money, wrote postcards, recorded videos all these months.

The Head of State was also following the situation. It was he who decided to treat Roma not in Moscow, but in Minsk. Our specialists performed a real miracle! The chance to get out was just scanty. A week ago, Roman was discharged from the hospital.

The guy got stronger. And the President invited him along with his mother to the Palace of Independence.

The journalists did not push, did not immediately insist on interviews. Everyone understood: after so many tests, this is the first public appearance of the boy. A team of doctors, who brought Roma back to life, was nearby.

They used any available medicine for Roman, the most advanced technologies to bring him back to life. The family was given all the necessary support.

Usually such feats are inherent in adulthood. Roma really matured, due to the circumstances.

The child and his feat are unique. Therefore, Alexander Lukashenko arranged for Roma a personal tour of his office for the first time.

Friends and classmates are waiting for Roma's return. His place at the desk has been empty for almost six months.

The guys got in touch on an important day, when Roma received an award from the President.

The boy knows that the world is full of good people. Our doctors are heroes, they did the impossible. This case will get in history, for sure.