Hero of Soviet Union Vasily Michurin turns 104

One of the two remaining heroes of the Soviet Union living in Belarus, Vasily Michurin, celebrated his 104th Birthday.



The front man received the Hero's star for the battle back in the Finnish campaign. Vasily Sergeyevich was awarded a gold star for his personal bravery. During the Great Patriotic War he took part in the defense of Minsk and Mogilev, stormed Berlin. Now the veteran lives in the Belarusian capital, taking an active position in the education of young people, preservation of the memory of the war. Minister of Defense Victor Khrenin also came to congratulate the Hero of the Soviet Union.



