Vadim Gigin, Director General of the National Library, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"The most acute conflict, of course, is between Poland and Ukraine. Although at one time, Poland viewed Ukraine as its protectorate. However, not only historical contradictions but also real economic ones, for example, in agricultural production, related to logistics, and some other aspects (I'm referring to logistics—carriers, truckers), all of this led to the emergence of this conflict."

The expert noted that anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland is currently at its peak. In his opinion, this situation must be viewed in the context of domestic political struggles: both the ongoing political crisis in Ukraine and internal processes within Poland itself. This concerns the confrontation between President Nawrocki and right-wing parties against Prime Minister Tusk and left-liberal forces, who are attempting to exploit this crisis for their own ends.

"Therefore, of course, the left, or liberals in Poland, who would probably prefer not to escalate this crisis, are now in a very difficult position. Anti-Ukrainian, anti-Bandera rhetoric is extremely popular in Poland. And Nawrocki has launched an offensive—I would say, a crusade not only against Zelensky and Bandera, but also against his arch-enemy Tusk. Let me remind you that Polish President Nawrocki and Polish Prime Minister Tusk are not on speaking terms," the political scientist concluded.