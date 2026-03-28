"The solemnity of the reception impressed everyone, and the specifics of the agreements that were signed are impressive. Moreover, experts are even discussing the possibility of such a continental union: Belarus - Russia - China - DPRK. It is quite possible, if we take the agreement that was concluded between Russia and the DPRK, given our special relations with Russia and with China, given the special relations between China and the DPRK, this could well happen. Many see this as the basis for the formation of a new world order, but the friendship treaty that was signed, as well as 9 additional agreements in the fields of education, culture, industry,