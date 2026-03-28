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Gigin: North Korea needs access to high-quality Belarusian products and our technologies
Possible continental union and mutually beneficial cooperation. Vadim Gigin, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus and Director General of the National Library, commented on the results of the Belarusian head of state's visit to North Korea.
"The solemnity of the reception impressed everyone, and the specifics of the agreements that were signed are impressive. Moreover, experts are even discussing the possibility of such a continental union: Belarus - Russia - China - DPRK. It is quite possible, if we take the agreement that was concluded between Russia and the DPRK, given our special relations with Russia and with China, given the special relations between China and the DPRK, this could well happen. Many see this as the basis for the formation of a new world order, but the friendship treaty that was signed, as well as 9 additional agreements in the fields of education, culture, industry,