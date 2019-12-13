Gigin: Belarus and Poland can be friends

Permanent migration conflicts on the Belarusian-Polish border, closure of checkpoints, constant statements about certain threats from Belarus - what is the point for Poland, because such a policy does not contribute to good neighborliness?

Can Belarus and Poland be good neighbors?

While answering this question in the project "Question Number One", Vadim Gigin, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Society "Knowledge", Director General of the National Library of Belarus, said: "We were good neighbors. The relations between the BSSR, which was part of the Soviet Union, and Poland were absolutely normal. The BSSR and the Polish People's Republic were absolutely good friends, there was the most wonderful cultural exchange. "Vitebsk Bazaar grew out of the Polish song festival."

We can be friends, Gigin believes. Poland would only benefit from this, but the politicization of this issue, the attempt to use historical myths to support modern politics, plus the elections that are now underway, the economic problems lead to the desire to gain the support of a certain part of the electorate. This is used by foreign forces, primarily the United States.