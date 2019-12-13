3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Gigin: The main trend of the updated Constitution is enhanced popular sovereignty
Social guarantees and popular sovereignty are the basis of the renewed Constitution. Such an opinion was expressed by Vadim Gigin, head of Belarusian Association "Knowledge". An important stage of public discussion is ahead. It's already started. Every Belarusian is entitled to express his opinion.
Draft of amendments and additions to the Constitution of Belarus unveiled
The proposals of citizens will be accepted in all state bodies of the country. The draft amendments and additions to the Constitution of Belarus are available on the National Legal Internet Portal - pravo.by. The public opinion will be analyzed in real time in the National Center of Legal Information, which will present the brightest proposals in a generalized form.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All