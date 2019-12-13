Gigin: The main trend of the updated Constitution is enhanced popular sovereignty

Social guarantees and popular sovereignty are the basis of the renewed Constitution. Such an opinion was expressed by Vadim Gigin, head of Belarusian Association "Knowledge". An important stage of public discussion is ahead. It's already started. Every Belarusian is entitled to express his opinion.

The proposals of citizens will be accepted in all state bodies of the country. The draft amendments and additions to the Constitution of Belarus are available on the National Legal Internet Portal - pravo.by. The public opinion will be analyzed in real time in the National Center of Legal Information, which will present the brightest proposals in a generalized form.