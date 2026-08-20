The Kuril Islands are a question of history for some, of politics for others, and of diplomatic prestige for still others.

President Vladimir Putin’s working visit to Sakhalin Region on 11–13 August 2026 attracted unexpectedly high attention. Official Tokyo criticized the trip to the Southern Kurils that followed Putin’s participation in the final stage of Pacific Fleet exercises, saying it wounds Japanese feelings and complicates the restoration of relations.

The United States and China also reacted to the visit to Iturup. Beijing issued a statement against attempts to revise the outcomes of the Second World War, while Washington reaffirmed its unwavering support for its most important ally. Tokyo, having chosen solidarity with Washington, lists Moscow, Pyongyang, and Beijing among its main threats in the updated Defense White Paper.

Why the Kuril Islands continue to agitate the Japanese and what lies behind the aggressive rhetoric toward Russia was examined by political analyst Yuri Shevtsov in the project “Blitz with Pavel Lazovik.”

Large-scale Pacific Fleet exercises followed by a presidential inspection of remote territories amount, in the view of some media, to a political signal. To a certain extent that assessment is fair. Visiting the Southern Kurils demonstrates that Russia has no intention of handing the islands over to Japan.

The natural question arises: why does Putin need to demonstrate this? Japan, as a pro-American country, is sharply increasing its defense spending. Judging by current trends, it intends in the near future to become the second, if not the first, military power in the region after China. Japanese leadership therefore pursues a clear line demanding that Russia return either all the Kuril Islands or at least the four southern ones.

The Russian leader stated even before the trip that his country does not threaten Japan and has no claims against it. Tokyo, on the contrary, voiced territorial claims against Russia and reacted sharply. Is this resentment, an attempt at revanchism, or a pretext for pressure?

“There is enormous historical argumentation on both sides,” Shevtsov explained. “But the matter is not so much history as geopolitics. If these islands go to Japan — even if only the four southern ones — Russia loses free access to the Pacific Ocean. Only Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky remains, and that is essentially an island. Therefore the Kurils cannot be given away. In addition, the Kuril Islands are markers of who holds power in Japan — pro-American forces or those considering an alliance with Russia.”

Interestingly, the Japanese still claim the Kurils even though they renounced them at the end of the Second World War. On the other hand, Japan never signed a peace treaty — and that is its main argument. Russia, for its part, points to the agreements under which it entered the war against Japan; one of the conditions was the return of the Kuril Islands to Russia.

“Even the Japanese Communist Party supports the transfer of the Kuril Islands to its country,” the analyst noted. “There is a pro-American consensus, yet inside Japan there are elite groups that desire close relations with Russia.”

For better understanding it is worth examining past attempts to conclude a peace treaty. Moscow and Tokyo searched for a compromise formula but, unfortunately, failed to find one during the Soviet period.

“Nikita Khrushchev was prepared to give Japan two or perhaps four of the southern Kuril Islands. That would immediately have opened the prospect of the next step in rapprochement — Japan would have received cheap Russian raw materials (the benefit of which is clearly visible today in the example of the North Kuril gas fields). Japan takes the gas — and what if more than just gas comes from the Far East?” Shevtsov asked rhetorically.

Answering the question about the reasons for the cooling between Moscow and Tokyo, many experts agree that the primary factor is economic. Next to industrial Japan lies an “unopened pantry of the planet,” which objectively makes certain forces interested in closer ties with Russia.

“Yet pro-American sentiments are still much stronger, and it is important not to radicalize them. For that, people in Japan need to feel a degree of caution. Therefore Russian gestures such as Putin’s visit to the Kurils are a sign that Russia will not retreat and that agreement must be reached,” Yuri Shevtsov concluded.