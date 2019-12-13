Head of Presidential Administration visits Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Transfusiology and Medical Biotechnologies

The state is ready to help financial institutions and labor collectives engaged in medical work. This was announced today by the head of the Presidential Administration Igor Sergeenko during a visit to the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Transfusiology and Medical Biotechnology. Igor Sergeenko got acquainted with the work of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center, he met with the team afterwards. The employees asked about the construction of rental apartments, construction of a residential building for those in need, financing of scientific projects and increase in the age limit for donors. Today, the age limit in our country when donors can donate blood is permissible, equal to 60 years.



The center continued to develop and fulfilled all its tasks in a difficult epidemic situation last year. The Belarusian center created anti-COVID-19 immune plasma for the treatment of patients with coronavirus infection. In 2020 alone, more than 3 500 residents of our country received the treatment.

