Head of State visits Holy Dormition Zhirovichi Monastery

One of the oldest Orthodox monasteries in Belarus, Zhirovichi is 500 years old. It is a holy place for the whole Orthodox world and a special place for our country. One of the most revered Christian sanctuaries is situated there. During a short prayer service in the church, one could feel the atmosphere of this unique place. Alexander Lukashenko lit a candle at the Icon of the Zhirovichi Mother of God. The monastery, which has seen a lot of troubles and destruction in its time, was revived under the patronage of the President. The President gave instructions to improve not only the monastery and its territory, but also Zhirovichi itself within the next three years. The revival of sanctuaries, renovation of churches, preservation of heritage have always found support at the state level. In Zhirovichi, the President had a cordial conversation with the clergy.