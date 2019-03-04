3.39 RUB
Head of State signs 3 directives
The document On the Improvement and Development of Housing and Public Utilities of the Country is a road map for the development of the industry. The priority is the quality of the services provided, their availability and the creation of a comfortable living environment. Their cost is an important question. The document demands to link any increase in tariffs with the growth of income of the population, as Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly demanded. The Directive has 6 sections, all aimed at solving specific problems.
The directive also aims at improving the management of municipal waste and the phase-out of plastic packaging with its replacement with environmentally safe materials, including glass and paper.
The priority of the construction industry is the price for a square meter with state support not higher than the average salary, the development of satellite cities, the export of services and high-quality personnel. The Directive, signed by the President, spelled out the main task: to increase efficiency of construction companies due to an increase in the volume of construction and quality of services, reduction in the time needed for the construction of houses, improvement of residential buildings with the necessary infrastructure, and the growth of number of rental houses. As for apartments for large families, according to the new rules, they will begin to be built within a year after registration.
The directive No. 6 On the Development of Village and Improving the Efficiency of the Agricultural Sector outlines the decisions taken on April 3 last year at the republican seminar-meeting. The document sets the goals of further development of the industry and the mechanisms for their implementation. By the end of 2020, milk production should reach 9 million tons per year, production of livestock and poultry raising - 1.8 million tons. Labor productivity growth in agriculture should be 40% and the level of wages should not be lower than the average level in the economy.
