3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Head of International CIS Observer Mission arrives in Belarus
The head of the International Mission of the CIS observers has arrived in Belarus and started his work immediately. Today he met with Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Valery Mitskevich and Head of the Central Election Commission Igor Karpenko.
The early voting gives an opportunity for citizens, who for whatever reasons cannot come to the polling station on the main voting day, to express their position.
