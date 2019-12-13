Foreign Minister of Belarus: CSTO should be effective

The President of Belarus is going to pay a visit to Armenia. Alexander Lukashenko will take part in a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council. The summit will take place tomorrow in Yerevan. The leaders of the military-political bloc will discuss the current situation. There are enough challenges today. The focus of attention will be on the pressing problems of both international and regional security. The agenda is very tense Belarus assumes presidency in the association. Alexander Lukashenko is expected to voice Minsk's priorities in the CSTO. The Belarusian ministerial pool and a journalist pool are already working in Yerevan.



Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, said what he expects from the CSTO summit. "The most important thing is decisions, mutual understanding of all heads of states, because the organization is designed to solve the urgent problems together, as a single friendly family, to protect our peoples, our countries from threats."



The situation in the Transcaucasus remains complicated. Yet, they do not stop looking for solutions, as in the trilateral format in Sochi, for example. Moscow's mediation prevented the Karabakh conflict from escalating. But this is not the only concern - the perimeter of the organization is also becoming more and more aggravated.



Andrei Manoilo, professor at Moscow State University, head of the program "Information and Hybrid Wars":



"We can consider that in the current difficult conditions, the CSTO is a reliable guardian of our borders, the borders of the Union State, the borders of Russia, the borders of Belarus. And in this regard, given that the situation is now very difficult due to the conflict in Ukraine, the threat on the western borders is growing. Poland is getting ready for a possible military intervention. In these circumstances, it is extremely important that the CSTO firmly held the eastern borders, that is, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus, so that no subversive elements, including terrorist groups from Afghanistan, could penetrate into the territories of our states and attempted at destabilizing the situation there. Minsk's position within the CSTO."



Minsk's position is clear and unchanged. It is important to reach a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Transcaucasia and not to allow other fires to flare up in the Central Asian region. And a lot depends on the effective and coordinated work of the organization, including the response to crises.



"There are a lot of questions. And lest we be called a paper tiger there or whatever, we need to step up here. Well, if someone doesn't want to work, God help him. But we have to work with those who want to work in the CSTO and hammer once and for all this reinforced concrete stake or a pillar, around which we will all spin and twist, and show the whole world that there is such a military and political organization. This is the position of Belarus. We are for this. But without any games and without using the CSTO in the solution of some internal political problems. Everybody has them, but that is not why we created the CSTO," said Alexander Lukashenko.



The conversation between the leaders was preceded by meetings and contacts in the framework of the ministerial and security councils. The heads of our foreign and defense ministries, as well as the Secretary of the Security Council, arrived in Yerevan. Vladimir Makei held talks with his colleagues; as they say, they are synchronizing their watches. The military-political situation and the agenda for the forthcoming session of the CSTO are the focus of attention.



Vladimir Makei on Corporate Solidarity in CSTO



Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:



Tomorrow's meeting should make a decisive contribution to the improvement of our organization, to achieve really such a state that a number of other some kind of integration structures, organizations, regional, international are considered CSTO. But to do that we should do our best to make sure that corporate solidarity reigns within our organization that we really care about maintaining security in the CSTO space.



Belarus will take over the CSTO Presidency.



How will the Yerevan Summit be notable for us? Chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization will pass from Armenia to Belarus. Minsk has always held an active position within the CSTO. The President has already instructed us to elaborate thoroughly the priorities of our presidency.



